Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $135.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

