Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

