Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

