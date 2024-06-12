9,114 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

