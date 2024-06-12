KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $36,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $798.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $720.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.24.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.15.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

