Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 515.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

