Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

