Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $481.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.15. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $331.87 and a one year high of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

