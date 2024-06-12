Ethic Inc. Acquires 18,558 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

