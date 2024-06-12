Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.93.

NYSE:ELV opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

