Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $916,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

