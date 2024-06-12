KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $798.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.15.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.