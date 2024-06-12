Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

