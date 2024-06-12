Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 24,145 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $47,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

