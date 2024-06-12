Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $225.60

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.60 and last traded at $225.60, with a volume of 881349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

