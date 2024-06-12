Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

