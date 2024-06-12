Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Position Increased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after buying an additional 116,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 444,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,684,000 after buying an additional 94,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.