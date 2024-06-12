Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 112,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,908,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

