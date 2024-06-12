Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

