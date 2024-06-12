Bokf Na Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

