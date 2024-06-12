Caxton Associates LP Acquires 16,569 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

SLG opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

