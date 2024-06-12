Caxton Associates LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 475,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,362,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

