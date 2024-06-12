Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

BIR stock opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

