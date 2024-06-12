Caxton Associates LP Buys 131,661 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,661 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Hello Group worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 294.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 924,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 2,364.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 457,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 438,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hello Group by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $808.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

