Caxton Associates LP Takes $2 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.