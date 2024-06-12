Mizuho Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Neutral

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

