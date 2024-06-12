HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.45

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $340.45 and last traded at $339.48, with a volume of 166299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

