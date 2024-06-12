Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $66,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $422.02 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $442.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

