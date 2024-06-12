Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

