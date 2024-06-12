The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $188,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

