Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,501,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

CB stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

