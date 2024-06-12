Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

