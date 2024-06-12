Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %
ADP opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.