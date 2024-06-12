Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $25.54 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 292,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,536,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,883,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

