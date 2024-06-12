Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,869,000 after buying an additional 522,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $300.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average is $288.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

