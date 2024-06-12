NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $138.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of NTAP opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $125.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

