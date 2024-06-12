Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.66% of International Seaways worth $36,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,642 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $94,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,039. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

