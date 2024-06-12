Susquehanna Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $155.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. NetApp has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.