Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 963,140 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 835.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Pure Storage worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 237.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

