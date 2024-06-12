MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 580,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,076 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

