Ethic Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Danaher by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

DHR stock opened at $261.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.66. The company has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

