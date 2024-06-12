Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

TFC stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

