32,469 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,384,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

MTD stock opened at $1,441.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,262.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.