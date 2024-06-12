Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

QRVO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

