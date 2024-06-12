Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 295.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 29.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

