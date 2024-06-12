Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

