Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 77,172 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.07% of Adecoagro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 388.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 287,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,684 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $2,919,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 167,608 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $949.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Adecoagro Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.