Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 23,672 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.05% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Omnicell by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 333,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

