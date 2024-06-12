Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires Shares of 2,437 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.95.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $294.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

