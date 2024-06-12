Caxton Associates LP Takes $2.36 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

